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Remote Viewing Ceres Supersoldiers & Mars Insectoid War
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190 views • April 03, 2022
Michael Salla.
In early 2022, Tony Rodrigues published his book, Ceres Colony Cavalier, in which he described in detail his “20 and back” experiences as a slave, both on Mars as a military auxiliary fighting against indigenous insectoids and then serving with a German-led Dark Fleet. Rodrigues’ book came to the attention of Dr. Courtney Brown, who subsequently organized a remote viewing project to investigate two of the book’s core claims. The results greatly surprised Dr. Brown who concluded Rodrigues’ testimony was accurate and carried much significance for full disclosure.
This is the podcast version of an article published on Exopolitics.org on March 29, 2022.
Tony Rodrigues book is available on Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/Ceres-Colony-Cavalier-Account-Abduction-ebook/dp/B09RW7WJ46/ref=sr_1_1?crid=11CWLTJRJGIJT&;keywords=ceres+colony+cavalier&qid=1648460174&sprefix=ceres+colon%2Caps%2C76&sr=8-1
Farsight Institute's "Super Soldiers of Ceres is available at: https://farsight.org/FarsightPress/Super_Soldiers_of_Ceres_main_page.html
An earlier Exopolitics Today interview with Tony Rodrigues is available here: https://exopolitics.org/13-years-on-ceres-with-dark-fleet/
The five part Mt Shasta Interview with Tony Rodrigues is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fp4299-vfPs&;list=PLX3lwnG0Hv8a6XsFJBfYjkHyv2qlH2Jw6
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rP8wU_mokN0
In early 2022, Tony Rodrigues published his book, Ceres Colony Cavalier, in which he described in detail his “20 and back” experiences as a slave, both on Mars as a military auxiliary fighting against indigenous insectoids and then serving with a German-led Dark Fleet. Rodrigues’ book came to the attention of Dr. Courtney Brown, who subsequently organized a remote viewing project to investigate two of the book’s core claims. The results greatly surprised Dr. Brown who concluded Rodrigues’ testimony was accurate and carried much significance for full disclosure.
This is the podcast version of an article published on Exopolitics.org on March 29, 2022.
Tony Rodrigues book is available on Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/Ceres-Colony-Cavalier-Account-Abduction-ebook/dp/B09RW7WJ46/ref=sr_1_1?crid=11CWLTJRJGIJT&;keywords=ceres+colony+cavalier&qid=1648460174&sprefix=ceres+colon%2Caps%2C76&sr=8-1
Farsight Institute's "Super Soldiers of Ceres is available at: https://farsight.org/FarsightPress/Super_Soldiers_of_Ceres_main_page.html
An earlier Exopolitics Today interview with Tony Rodrigues is available here: https://exopolitics.org/13-years-on-ceres-with-dark-fleet/
The five part Mt Shasta Interview with Tony Rodrigues is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fp4299-vfPs&;list=PLX3lwnG0Hv8a6XsFJBfYjkHyv2qlH2Jw6
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rP8wU_mokN0
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