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Update: Surviving The Horrific Violence In South Africa
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61 views • April 20, 2021
A follow up with the listener from the "Surviving The Horrific Violence In South Africa" video discussing his upcoming departure from the area.
Original Question: "I am from marxist/communist/socialist South Africa. I am working very hard to try and immigrate to another country but at the current rate it will probably take me another four or five years. How do I stay motivated and positive when I am surrounded by extreme violence and a high crime rate and never knowing when I might be next?"
Video: Surviving The Horrific Violence In South Africa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJhRiA6h1k0
Podcast: July 26th, 2015 Call In Show
http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3034/in-praise-of-selfsabotage-call-in-show-july-26th-2015
Special thanks to Charles Stampul for helping the listener get set up, check out his books here: http://www.amazon.com/Charles-Stampul/e/B004NSXPAW - and his Youtube Channel here: http://www.youtube.com/charlesstampul
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Original Question: "I am from marxist/communist/socialist South Africa. I am working very hard to try and immigrate to another country but at the current rate it will probably take me another four or five years. How do I stay motivated and positive when I am surrounded by extreme violence and a high crime rate and never knowing when I might be next?"
Video: Surviving The Horrific Violence In South Africa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJhRiA6h1k0
Podcast: July 26th, 2015 Call In Show
http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3034/in-praise-of-selfsabotage-call-in-show-july-26th-2015
Special thanks to Charles Stampul for helping the listener get set up, check out his books here: http://www.amazon.com/Charles-Stampul/e/B004NSXPAW - and his Youtube Channel here: http://www.youtube.com/charlesstampul
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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