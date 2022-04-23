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【Ukraine Rescue】 04/22/2022 Three volunteers from France express their support for the new Chinese people of the NFSC to overthrow the communist regime. Communism is not beneficial to the Chinese people, nor to the people of the world. It is a difficult task, but with the support of the whole world and with God, anything is possible.