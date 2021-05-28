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CONSPIRACY CHIC:WHY AND HOW THE LOCKDOWNS? U.N. TAKES DOWN AMERICA
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80 views • May 28, 2021
HOW ?THEY" ARE USING PSYCH-TECH TO PRESSURE PEOPLE TILL THEY EXPLODE.
WHEN THEY EXPLODE,THE UN CAN LEGALLY BE BROUGHT IN TO SAFEGUARD THE PUBLIC/POPULACE."INTRODUCTION OF THE ARBITRARY"
ARBITRARY DEFINITION: based on random choice or personal whim, rather than any reason or system.
"his mealtimes were entirely arbitrary"
Similar: capricious wHimsicaL, random chance, erratic ,unpredictable
THEN "CONTUINUITY OF GOVERNMENT"- CONSTITUTION GOES AWAY AND NEVER COMES BACK.
WHEN THEY EXPLODE,THE UN CAN LEGALLY BE BROUGHT IN TO SAFEGUARD THE PUBLIC/POPULACE."INTRODUCTION OF THE ARBITRARY"
ARBITRARY DEFINITION: based on random choice or personal whim, rather than any reason or system.
"his mealtimes were entirely arbitrary"
Similar: capricious wHimsicaL, random chance, erratic ,unpredictable
THEN "CONTUINUITY OF GOVERNMENT"- CONSTITUTION GOES AWAY AND NEVER COMES BACK.
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