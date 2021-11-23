Vaccinated, Recovered or Dead

Put our houses in order to go home with Jesus. Time is up for the devil and humanity. The devil has to depopulate the earth while corrupting the flesh of many to steal souls and fulfill his plans to implement control of everyone's ability to buy, sell, travel, work, study, access healthcare and worship. We will see the rise of a one world monetary system where only those marked as corrupted flesh will be allowed to participate in. We will see one world religion where the vaccinated or those marked as corrupted flesh will participate in and a one world government headed by the Antichrist and false Prophet. The Antichrist wont reveal himself until most people are corrupted flesh and therefore will easily accept his declaration of being god.