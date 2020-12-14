▶️ Tesla, Bitcoin, & Ethereum - Amateur Investing #9 | EP#393

Time for another update on my investment portfolio and my passive income investing journey. We’ll be covering my recent cryptocurrency & stock purchases, tokenized real estate, lending, and all my forms of passive income.



Going forward, I am including my growth stocks in this portfolio to give you a more thorough insight into my investing journey. Also, in my next update, I will begin to regularly update you on my growth crypto investments I track on blockfolio as well. This way you can follow everything I’m doing with 100% transparency. The point of doing all this is to show you that it’s possible and provide some sort of framework that can be followed. This isn’t financial advice, and you shouldn’t exactly replicate my investing. What you should do is figure out what works best for you and stick to the basics of dollar cost averaging, investing in good assets, avoid liabilities, compounding interest, be frugal, buy low, and sell high.



I cover the recent stock buys I went through, share my portfolio breakdown updates, and share my thoughts on the current market. My goal for 2020 was to earn $75 worth of dividends on average per month and now I’m well past that when crypto is included. I am currently making about $120 a month from passive income. This is about $2 more than last month. While I’ve made more deposits and investments lately, I’ve continued to make some more conservative changes and move around my crypto in my staking portfolio. The reason I only have raised my passive income by $2 is that I’ve shifted a lot of money around for growth stocks and crypto which I will get into. I’ve deposited about $6,900 since the last video in my stock trading accounts and $3,000 into my crypto accounts.



I’ve shifted my entire investing focus to be something like 60% crypto, 37.5% stock, 5% gold, and 2.5% in cash reserves. I’ve been dollar cost averaging into bitcoin, Ethereum, and stocks, upping all of my regular investment deposits. This is in line with my goal of earning more money and saving 65% of my income. I am currently beyond that saving 72.5% of my income and investing it all which I will cover how I do that more in another series.



About $784.81 of yearly profits are coming from stock investments, about $312.52 is coming from cryptocurrency passive income, $200.97 is coming from crypto tokenized real estate, and $143.74 from music royalties. My portfolio is up from $19,608 on October 24th to $28,642.80 now. This is everything excluding my crypto growth investments which I will include in the next report.

I invested a little under $10,000 in the past two months. I earned $104.21 CAD from stock dividends, about $20.27 CAD from crypto real estate, and $59.98 CAD from crypto lending & staking the past 2 months. In total, I have earned $277.55 CAD from crypto and over $388.91 CAD from stock dividends.



My recent stock sells were: removing most of my energy and all of my oil stocks, getting out of tobacco, commercial real estate, manufacturing and the many sectors I wanted to diversify in. The reason is that I was too focused on diversifying that I was spreading myself too thin and have since refocused my investments.

My recent stocks buy were: some food and grocery stocks like Metro and Kraft Heinz, more general investing ETFs across multiple sectors that pay dividends, more REIT ETFs, consumer goods like Coca Cola, Tesla, and AMD. I wanted to focus more on safer investments and what I believe to have great fundamentals rather than being overly diversified. I have invested in AMD because I believe they will take over the gaming industry and I invested in Tesla because they will be added to every major index fund before the end of this month where I intend to sell them.



I am currently up 18.52% on my growth stocks and 8.97% on my dividend stocks with all dividends being reinvested and compounding interest.



For crypto, I made dramatic changes to my portfolio by consolidating a lot of my assets into BTC & ETH. I kept BTMX, TRX, Hive, and my stablecoins I am using for testing out lending. It’s becoming clear that Celsius is the best lending platform, but I will do a full review of all the ones I used soon.



My next review and experiment is still to continue exploring and looking into crypto tokenized gold. Please leave your recommendations and look out for that in the next update or two.



Was this helpful for you? What dividend stocks are you investing in? Do you prefer dividend investing or another style? Do you invest in cryptocurrencies that payout regularly? Have you tried crypto lending? Do you invest in crypto tokenized gold? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!