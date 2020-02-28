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PREQUEL TO MODERN SLAVERY
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20 views • February 28, 2020
WATCH "CONTROL FACTOR", A PREQUEL TO MODERN SLAVERY
We are all living in an unprecedented point in human history and you have a birds-eye view. Read the "Report From Iron Mountain" at https://moviemodule.com/PDF/Report_from_Iron_Mountain.pdf When proposing the permanent transition from a war economy that is replaced by a peace economy the question arises as to what is to be done to control potential enemies of society. This report states on page 53, among MANY other shocking things, "Another possible surrogate for the control of potential enemies of society is the reintroduction, in some form consistent with modern technology and political processes, of slavery... It is entirely possible that the development of a sophisticated form of slavery may be an absolute prerequisite for social control in a world at peace." Watch the movie "Control Factor" at https://vimeo.com/107193860
We are all living in an unprecedented point in human history and you have a birds-eye view. Read the "Report From Iron Mountain" at https://moviemodule.com/PDF/Report_from_Iron_Mountain.pdf When proposing the permanent transition from a war economy that is replaced by a peace economy the question arises as to what is to be done to control potential enemies of society. This report states on page 53, among MANY other shocking things, "Another possible surrogate for the control of potential enemies of society is the reintroduction, in some form consistent with modern technology and political processes, of slavery... It is entirely possible that the development of a sophisticated form of slavery may be an absolute prerequisite for social control in a world at peace." Watch the movie "Control Factor" at https://vimeo.com/107193860
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