Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Matt Ehret - "Power w/ Responsibility: BRICS, BRI, Pan-Africa plus more"
channel image
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
34 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
8 views
Published Friday


Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On July 27, 2023 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Matthew Ehret

Topic: Power w/ Responsibility: BRICS, Belt & Road Initiative, Connecting African Countries, etc


https://risingtidefoundation.net/ https://canadianpatriot.org/

https://matthewehret.substack.com/


Matthew is a journalist and co-founder of theRising Tide Foundation. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow at the American University of Moscow and BRI Expert for Rogue News. Matthew has published scientific articles with 21st Century Science and Technology, Nexus, Principia Scientifica, and is a regular author on Strategic Culture, Washington Times, The Cradle and Global Research. He has authored the book series “The Untold History of Canada” and the recently published book series“The Clash of the Two Americas. Volumes 1-3: Vol 1- The Unfinished Symphony, Vol 2- Open vs. Closed System and vol 3 - most recent - The Birth of a Eurasian Manifest Destiny.”


Other publications:

Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops: How the Cold War is being revived and what you can do about it  - Matthew Ehret, Cynthia Chung


https://canadianpatriot.org/2022/12/03/new-release-breaking-free-of-anti-china-psyops-how-the-cold-war-is-being-revived-and-what-you-can-do-about-it/


https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/multipolar-reality-brics-the-battle?publication_id=260045&post_id=135478734&isFreemail=true


CHINESE ELECTION INTERFERENCE: FIVE EYES, NATO AND THE UGLY TRUTH OF CSIS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/i0rcjTc6e9vW/

Steve Bannon and Matthew Ehret Last American Vagabond -

https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/steve-bannon-and-chinas-deep-state



https://archive.org/details/the-secrets-known-to-the-inner-elites-lyndon-la-rouche


Caution -Check this out- "How Green Are the Nazis"-  'Theosophists of Navasky"


Movie recommended – “The Man Who Knew Too Much” https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0049470/



Interview Panel


TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo  - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854



Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClickView   https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse


Quantum Nurse Telegram https://t.me/+WvhvT51LurozMTcx






Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path



Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/


TIP/DONATE LINK for Roy Coughlan @ Awakening Podcast

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/support/

Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjusticeilluminatiimperialismdeepstatebritishempirepanafrica

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket