In this new video tutorial for YOGA for the SPINE - Preventing Back Pain, we are going to show you the best yoga movements you can use to ensure you keep your spine healthy and avoid very painful back problems. This is a quick exercise for beginners, but can also be used by yoga enthusiasts at any level who want specifically to look after their spine and avoid pain. Our profesional yoga instructor explains the different movements you need to use, as well as demonstrating how to make the stretches and where to place your body. If you want to practice yoga to take care of your lower back, upper back and all of your spine, we show you how to reinforce muscle and use all of your limbs to stretch out and stay limber. Keep watching to find out how its done and don't forget to subscribe to see more helpful yoga and fitness videos.



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