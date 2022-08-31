Declaration of Freedom with Govinda Tidball

Govinda Tidball joins Jim Gale and a panel of amazing speakers and highly conscious leaders to creatively catalyze an intentional shift in humanity.

Food Forest Abundance brought together a powerful group of highly conscious leaders to creatively catalyze an intentional shift in humanity. This was livestreamed on July 4th 2022.

To view the Declaration of Freedom livestream: https://unitelive.earth/s/bG3lei

