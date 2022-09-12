Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Man Who Finally Opened the Gov’t Books with his FOIAs – And exposed Fauci’s outrageous payments
120 views
channel image
Freedom Hub Working Group
Published 2 months ago |

Adam Andrzejewski - Co-founder, Open The Books

​Openthebooks.com


It’s insane that those we entrust with elected office can’t or won’t undertake proper oversight of the bureaucracy.  Trump was right.  Our Republic has been trumped by the Deep State.  Thank goodness for the small handful of investigative journalists and whistleblowers brave enough to risk ruin to give America the truth.  One of these investigators has produced - via THOUSANDS of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests - the itemization allowing, finally, proper scrutiny of government corruption.  

Mr. Andrzejewski’s investigations – many as part of a series of articles at Forbes – have been non-partisan.  They nailed Trump’s administration as well as Biden’s.  But, when Adam found the correct (and outrageous) compensation package of Pandemic Czar Fauci, one that Congress apparently was not able to discover, Forbes CANCELED his column.  Is anyone surprised?


Why is pharma’s gravy train so off-limits, compared to other bureaucracy schemes?  Could this be just the tip of the iceberg?  Open the Books is cited in hundreds of reports, investigations, and even the President’s own budgets.  Want to know what your favorite-agency-to-hate is up to?

Keywords
trumpdeep statebidenfreedom of information actfaucifoia

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket