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This isn't care, it's torture”: long-term care home safety policies are hurting seniors
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50 views • February 14, 2021
This isn't care, it's torture”: long-term care home safety policies are hurting seniors,, FULL REPORT: http://rebelne.ws/3jFAZIN Drea Humphrey shares the struggles endured by Jaqueline Woolman in her final days inside a long-term care nursing home. Jaqueline's daughter Michelle explains the terrible circumstances her mother and family had to deal with to finally get an opportunity to visit her in person.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg
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