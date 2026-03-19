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CHP Talks: Chris Barber—Faith, Family, and Courage Through the Freedom Convoy
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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March 19, 2026: On this episode of CHP Talks, guest host Beth St Denis sits down with Chris Barber, a husband, father, business owner, and man of strong Christian faith. Chris became known across Canada and around the world during the 2022 Freedom Convoy, stepping into the centre of a movement that captured global attention.

He opens up about how he got involved, what it was like as a trucker on the convoy, the challenges he faced afterwards, and the trial that followed. Throughout it all, Chris shares how his faith in God and the support of his family guided him and gave him strength. This is a heartfelt, inspiring, and unforgettable conversation you won’t want to miss.

Support Chris Barber:

If you’d like to support Chris and his work, you can visit his official merchandise page through his company website:

https://cbtruckingltd.ca/shop/

Connect with Chris Barber:

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093195807922

    X: https://x.com/ChrisBarber1975

    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chirsbarber1977


Watch Chris’s Full Interviews with Beth on The Truth Trumpet:

Fighting For Freedom with Chris Barber

https://rumble.com/v3v6ttv-november-11-2023.html

Fighting For Freedom with Chris Barber: Part 2

https://rumble.com/v5p3f3t-fighting-for-freedom-with-chris-barber-part-2.html


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
freedomfamilycanadachp canadatruckersottawachristian faithchris barberchp talksfreedom convoychristian heritagebeth st denis
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy