CHP Talks: Chris Barber—Faith, Family, and Courage Through the Freedom Convoy

March 19, 2026: On this episode of CHP Talks, guest host Beth St Denis sits down with Chris Barber, a husband, father, business owner, and man of strong Christian faith. Chris became known across Canada and around the world during the 2022 Freedom Convoy, stepping into the centre of a movement that captured global attention.

He opens up about how he got involved, what it was like as a trucker on the convoy, the challenges he faced afterwards, and the trial that followed. Throughout it all, Chris shares how his faith in God and the support of his family guided him and gave him strength. This is a heartfelt, inspiring, and unforgettable conversation you won’t want to miss.

Support Chris Barber:

If you’d like to support Chris and his work, you can visit his official merchandise page through his company website:

https://cbtruckingltd.ca/shop/

Connect with Chris Barber:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093195807922

X: https://x.com/ChrisBarber1975

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chirsbarber1977





Watch Chris’s Full Interviews with Beth on The Truth Trumpet:

Fighting For Freedom with Chris Barber

https://rumble.com/v3v6ttv-november-11-2023.html

Fighting For Freedom with Chris Barber: Part 2

https://rumble.com/v5p3f3t-fighting-for-freedom-with-chris-barber-part-2.html





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