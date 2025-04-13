BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE 3RD MOVIE CURRENTLY PLAYING 🔞 IS THE WORST ONE YET
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
137 views • 2 weeks ago

We've been enlightened as to the rampant corruption exposed by DOGE, and the crooked politicians of the Uniparty being exposed...but are you truly ready for the 3rd movie to play out❓


https://www.metacritic.com/tv/q-into-the-storm/season-1/episode-4-panic-in-dc/


The 1st story, thus far, has been locked down to only text pieces:


BREAKING: The CEO of Israeli cyber company Cornelius has been arrested on suspicion of committing serious s*xual offenses involving multiple children, all under the age of 4.


https://x.com/GeneralMCNews/status/1911177832362836292


https://www.albawaba.com/node/israeli-ceo-arrested-sexually-assaulting-1603079


https://www.presstv.co.uk/Detail/2025/04/10/745931/Another-Israeli-CEO-arrested-for-pedophilia-and-sexual-assault


https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-authorities-arrest-indict-israeli-american-ex-ceo-of-major-crypto-firm-celsius/


Will follow up as things progress; onto the 2nd:


Shoshana Strook, daughter of far-right Israeli Minister of Settlements and National Missions Orit Strook, accuses her parents of childhood sexual abuse and filming assault for child pornography.


Shoshana now seeks police protection after online threats to leak footage of her abuse.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RRfhbt9SFw


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9qo6kl

