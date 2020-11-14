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Dick Morris calls GA's Secretary of State an SOB
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22 views • November 14, 2020
Presidential political commentator Dick Morris comments on the ongoing legal, political and electoral battles in Pennsylvania, and where he thinks the numeric results can go from here as they relate to the presidential election result between President Trump and Joe Biden.
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