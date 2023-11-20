Israelis Bomb Indonesia Hospital in Latest Gaza War Crime

Another grotesque war crime is underway in Gaza this Monday. The Israeli military is shelling the Indonesian Hospital. One of the hospital’s chief surgeons has been killed. Over 700 patients and medical team members are trapped inside the hospital as IDF tanks and snipers fire shells and ammo into the hospital. Today’s hospital attack follows Saturday’s horrific bombing of a Gaza school. The aftermath looked like a slaughterhouse for animals with blood, human flesh, and body parts splattered everywhere. How long will the world look the other way? Does anybody on Earth have the power to stop the Jews from genocide of the Palestinian people?





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/20/2023





