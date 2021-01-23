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What if Trump Said #YouAintBlack ? Media Double Standard + Joe Biden's Get Out of Jail Free Card
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100 views • January 23, 2021
If Trump Said "You Ain't Black?" would the Media give him a pass like they have Joe Biden? The Media Double standard is so obvious, the mainstream media is even trying to pretend to be news any more, they are pure propaganda. Democrats have a Get Out of Jail Free Card while Republicans get life in prison for jay walking.
#youaintblack #donaldtrump #fakenews
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#youaintblack #donaldtrump #fakenews
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Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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