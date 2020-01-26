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An Afterthought on Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes
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17 views • January 26, 2020
I meant to get to this a little while back. Maybe if I put the word ‘Afterthought’ in the title people might think the timing was deliberate.
Anyway, most everyone loved the Ricky Gervais Golden Globes opening speech. Not everyone did. In fact, there are some people who thought that speech was a big con perpetrated on us by Hollywood. I took a look at that theory, and I was unconvinced.
Anyway, most everyone loved the Ricky Gervais Golden Globes opening speech. Not everyone did. In fact, there are some people who thought that speech was a big con perpetrated on us by Hollywood. I took a look at that theory, and I was unconvinced.
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