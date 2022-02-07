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Illogical and dangerous Covid Response: Michael Dee
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60 views • February 07, 2022
Aerospace engineer Michael Dee explains why vaccines and masks don't work except negatively. Dee describes the scientific method as one of testing data and correcting hypotheses based on new information rather than maintaining an arbitrary position based on self serving rhetoric. Dee spoke to members of the Southern Tier Tea Party Patriots (Jamestown NY)' January 25, 2022
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