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How to Fight Back Against Illegal “Proof of Vaccine” Requirements – Ledger Report 1131
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201 views • June 01, 2021
Inflammation of young women’s ovaries! It’s just one of the tragic side-effects from the so-called “vaccines” for the Wuhan coronavirus. These are life-altering, life-threatening reactions to these spike proteins being injected into tens of millions of Americans. And now, more and more businesses are being good Marxist tools by “requiring” proof of vaccination which is 100% illegal and well as unconstitutional. Graham Ledger speaks with the president and founder of Health Freedom Defense Fund Leslie Manookian about legally fighting back against the illegal demands including taking-on the largest school district in the nation!
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