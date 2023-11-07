Quick Update from Paul TOTC N.Z, why no show recently

thanks for liking and sharing (and subbing!)
and caring
in a week like 5 views an hour.. so i DO wonder why bother
but I keep saying someone has to do it.. give the facts and truth
and call out the BSers and get hated for it..
As someone thats experiences weirdness as you know
I want the truth and find answers.. so I dont fall into fantasy
as Ive experienced it and know I have debunked some of my
own videos from the start.
take care and stay well.. health is everything.. Paul https://www.youtube.com/shorts/EP-b7djDW_U
yes Ive gone so grey in 3 years :/ what the stress of ufos and haters has done to me
