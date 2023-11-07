Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Quick Update from Paul TOTC N.Z, why no show recently
channel image
TheOutThereChannel
55 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
13 views
Published 21 hours ago

thanks for liking and sharing (and subbing!)


and caring


in a week like 5 views an hour.. so i DO wonder why bother

but I keep saying someone has to do it.. give the facts and truth

and call out the BSers and get hated for it..


As someone thats experiences weirdness as you know

I want the truth and find answers.. so I dont fall into fantasy

as Ive experienced it and know I have debunked some of my

own videos from the start.


take care and stay well.. health is everything.. Paul https://www.youtube.com/shorts/EP-b7djDW_U


yes Ive gone so grey in 3 years :/ what the stress of ufos and haters has done to me

Keywords
paulghostufosparanormalnewzealanduaptheouttherechanneltotcotchan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket