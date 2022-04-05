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Soros Defeated! Orban, Elon Musk Twitter, Madison, Durham joint, Taliban Zephaniah. 040522
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110 views • April 05, 2022
Thanks to Freedom Force Battalion and Redpill the World for creating this video that I'm sharing.
Show Notes on https://FreedomForce.LIVE/Orban
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Show Notes on https://FreedomForce.LIVE/Orban
FREE Read 4 Chapters of Revelation Decode Book here https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08V9HZLHD END TIMES -Major Clues from Minor Prophets https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09SYPVCTR Pfizer Data Dump https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/ Daily Clout Pfizer reading https://campaigns.dailyclout.io/campaign/brand/cc3b3e5a-6536-4738-8ed6-5ee368c67240 https://MyPillow.com/Melly Promo Code MELLY Join us on Telegram https://t.me/FreedomForceBattalion Join us on https://GETTR.com/user/FreedomForce Join our Health Chat https://t.me/GetFitWithMelly Rumble https://rumble.com/user/RedpillTheWorld/ Bitchute Videos https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L9CivRU6QvgQ/ NEW FFB Shirts and Gear Store https://www.redbubble.com/people/redpilltheworld/shop
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