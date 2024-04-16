Create New Account
Massive Threat From Iran
Iran is a much bigger threat than our government is saying. Joe Biden's administration is working with Iran and not Israel.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Dr. David Wurmser Pt. 1

https://americasvoice.news/video/9AV78S8k40ZvsEW/?related=playlist


2. AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Dr. David Wurmser Pt. 2

https://americasvoice.news/video/hYzcujZVJnHwH2Y/?related=playlist



For reliable news and in-depth information, explore The New American at https://thenewamerican.com.


Catch all episodes of The Ben Armstrong Show by visiting https://thenewamerican.com/video/.

