Nurse: ALL Covid patients on floor double Vaxxed

"Everyone on a Covid floor had both vaccinations. There wasn't anybody on the Covid floor for the last 2 months that had been unvaccinated. All their patients had both vaccinations."

"There are two types of people: Those who actually pursue the truth at all costs, and those who cling to comfort and are in complete denial at all costs."

Courtesy:

takeactioncanada.ca

Source: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CPf5fDaDGiE/



