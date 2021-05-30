Nurse: ALL Covid patients on floor double Vaxxed

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"Everyone on a Covid floor had both vaccinations. There wasn't anybody on the Covid floor for the last 2 months that had been unvaccinated. All their patients had both vaccinations."
"There are two types of people: Those who actually pursue the truth at all costs, and those who cling to comfort and are in complete denial at all costs."
Courtesy:
takeactioncanada.ca
Source: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CPf5fDaDGiE/