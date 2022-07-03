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Science, Pseudoscience, and The Germ Theory of Disease - Dr. Jordan Grant (2022 Conference)
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12182 views • July 03, 2022

Dr. Andrew Kaufman


[June 21, 2022]


Dr. Jordan Grant’s unique humor and intellect fuses a potent message, teasing the "germ theory" of disease and poking holes in the paradigm of pseudo-science. After experiencing sickness in his own family, Jordan awakened to huge realizations in research which he consolidated into an organized presentation, leading listeners on an exploration of what "science" really means, breaking down fallacies and dogmas surrounding contagion and infection.


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Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute as health advice and there is no implied doctor patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect those of Medicamentum Authentica, True Medicine Library, True Medicine University or AndrewKaufmanMD.com.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1akau7-cience-pseudoscience-and-the-germ-theory-of-disease-dr.-jordan-grant-2022-c.html



Keywords
healthsciencegerm theorymedicinediseaseconferenceinfectionsicknesscontagionpseudosciencedogmasfallaciesdr andrew kaufmandr jordan grant
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