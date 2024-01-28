Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Some are calling for a Boycott of the 2024 Olympics Games - due to these anti-Democratic Actions of the French government
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
999 Subscribers
84 views
Published 15 hours ago

Some are calling for a boycott of the 2024 Olympics Games - due to the anti-democratic actions of the French government.

As Ukraine says it would boycott the 2024 Olympic Games in France due to the participation of Russian athletes - this video is getting viral: calling for a boycott of the event due to the anti-democratic actions of the French government.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket