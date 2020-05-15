6666 Legislation, Military Deployment for Mass Vaccination, Multiple Agendas w/ Spiro Skouras (2of2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
See Part 1: https://youtu.be/-JmelXdWwRk
Spiro Skouras rejoins the program to discuss the latest 6666 legislation going through congress. We discuss the large scale contact tracing plan set out by the World Health Organization as well as how various United States counties & cities are actively planning to deploy the legislation. Spiro also shares the current plan by President Trump to use the military to implement mass vaccinations later this year in the United States. Finally we discuss the multiple agendas at play from the depopulation agenda of the Eugenists to the economic reset, digital currency, and agenda 2030 plans of the globalists. This is a packed interview from start to finish.
You can see more of Spiro Skouras by searching for Spiro on Bitchute and on Youtube. Find him on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/o_rips
Consider supporting this channel on Patreon and see exclusive content, discount coupons, ebooks & more! Join now @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
See the great products offered by my affiliates @ http://SarahWestall.com/Shop - be sure to use the current coupons.
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."