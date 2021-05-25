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Curse of the Lost Raiders of Oak Island
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72 views • May 25, 2021
Memento Mori S01E02: King Tut, Indiana Jones, kid gets a metal detector, "Mysteries, Monsters, & Untold Secrets", Leonard Nimoy, "The Curse of Oak Island", the spirit of Captain Kidd.
--- RESOURCES ---
"Raiders of the Lost Ark": http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0082971/
"Mysteries, Monsters, and Untold Secrets": http://isbnsearch.org/isbn/9780590312707
"In Search of...": http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0074007/
"The Curse of Oak Island": http://www.history.ca/shows/the-curse-of-oak-island/
Wapping, East London, England: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wapping
#OakIsland #RaidersOfTheLostArk #BuriedTreasure #Childhood
--- RESOURCES ---
"Raiders of the Lost Ark": http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0082971/
"Mysteries, Monsters, and Untold Secrets": http://isbnsearch.org/isbn/9780590312707
"In Search of...": http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0074007/
"The Curse of Oak Island": http://www.history.ca/shows/the-curse-of-oak-island/
Wapping, East London, England: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wapping
#OakIsland #RaidersOfTheLostArk #BuriedTreasure #Childhood
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