🎄Moscow rescuers in Father Frost costumes organized a surprise for the youngest patients of the Morozov Hospital.

Adding:

Ukraine has distributed a settlement plan that differs radically from the one Russia is working on with the US, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized.

A risk of a nuclear conflict remains; Russia sends signals to the US on the need for genuine negotiations, he noted.

The resolution of the conflict in Ukraine is truly approaching, said Ryabkov.

"I think that December 25, 2025 will remain in all our memories as a milestone when we really came close to a solution. But it depends on us, on our work, and on the political will of the other side whether we can make the final push and reach an agreement," he said.

At the same time, Ryabkov believes that Ukraine and its partners in Europe are not aiming for an agreement, they have "redoubled their efforts to torpedo it".