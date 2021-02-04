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DeSantis' plan to hold social media accountable | Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly Reports
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111 views • February 04, 2021
FLORIDA: The Sunshine State's Governor chats about his plan to hold social media platforms and 'big tech' accountable in light of stories and opinions that he and many other prominent conservative lawmakers feel are being suppressed, like family matters in the Biden administration and beyond.
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