BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The MindStory Code - A Map of How We Personally and Globally Evolve
GoldenAgeTimeline
GoldenAgeTimeline
21 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
29 views • August 27, 2022

In this episode, we’ll explore a map anyone can use to grow and evolve. Discover what it is, where it came from and most importantly how to use it for personal and global transformation.

---------------------------------

TOPICS COVERED

---------------------------------

01:05 – How the MindStory Code is like an Operating System we use to view the world

03:25 – The difference between a long term memory and a MindStory

07:55  - Areas of life that come easy to you are driven by an empowering MindStory

10:30
-  What is the Age of Inversion and how does it affect us now?

14:45  -  The 5 Step AVARA Model to break you free of limiting thoughts

18:15  -  Where the MindStory Code came from

20:00  -  Further resources


---------------------------------

LINKS

---------------------------------


MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints (FREE)

https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/


Helio Tropez

Award-Winning Fantasy Novel on Amazon

Bestseller in Time Travel Fiction

https://goldenagetimeline.com/book/


PRIVATE COACHING. 
Carla Rieger works with growth-minded business owners and CEOs who seek better mindset, marketing, sales and revenue systems AND who want to help make the world a better place. https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-personal-coaching-series-lp/  


It’s for you if you want to create more predictability, profitability, and scalability in any economy. I help 3 types of business owners:


1) Those struggling to get traction, or

2) Those wanting to accelerate growth much faster, or

3) Those wanting to scale and leverage their business to 6 or 7+ figures.


More info and to apply for a discovery call go here:

https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-personal-coaching-series-lp/  




-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HOW TO STAY CONNECTED TO ‘GOLDEN AGE TIMELINE’

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Subscribe to the Golden Age Timeline Podcast

🌠  https://goldenagetimeline.com/podcast/


Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people  

🌠   https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj 


Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates

🌠   https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel


Join our Locals Community:


🌠  https://goldenagetimeline.locals.com/



Keywords
mindsetpodcastanxietypersonal developmentdoubtconfidencebusiness coachingentrepreneurshipsuccess tipsself-coachinggrowing a businessfantasy fiction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy