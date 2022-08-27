The MindStory Code - A Map of How We Personally and Globally Evolve

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In this
episode, we’ll explore a map anyone can use to grow and evolve. Discover what
it is, where it came from and most importantly how to use it for personal and
global transformation.
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TOPICS COVERED
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01:05 – How the MindStory Code is like an Operating System we use to view the world
03:25 – The difference between a long term memory and a MindStory
07:55 - Areas of life that come easy to you are driven by an empowering MindStory
10:30
- What is the Age of Inversion and how does it affect us now?
14:45 - The 5 Step AVARA Model to break you free of limiting thoughts
18:15 - Where the MindStory Code came from
20:00 - Further resources
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LINKS
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MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints (FREE)
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
Helio Tropez
Award-Winning Fantasy Novel on Amazon
Bestseller in Time Travel Fiction
https://goldenagetimeline.com/book/
PRIVATE COACHING.
Carla Rieger works with growth-minded business owners and CEOs who seek better mindset, marketing, sales and revenue systems AND who want to help make the world a better place. https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-personal-coaching-series-lp/
It’s for you if you want to create more predictability, profitability, and scalability in any economy. I help 3 types of business owners:
1) Those struggling to get traction, or
2) Those wanting to accelerate growth much faster, or
3) Those wanting to scale and leverage their business to 6 or 7+ figures.
More info and to apply for a discovery call go here:
https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-personal-coaching-series-lp/
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