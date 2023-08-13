The REAL TRUTH You Need Now-No Sugarcoating by Our Retire Early Life
00:00 Intro 01:01 Cities of the future! (new terminology for 15-min cities)
04:00 Mexican President tells parents not to worry about the text books
04:41 Mexican politics and culture
10:56 Everything coming from the top will (eventually) debase!
12:04 POLITICS NOT THE ANSWER to FIX the GLOBAL Collapse!
PRO TRAVEL SERVICES - Would You Like to Retire Early Abroad Like a Pro? - http://www.gringogoodsamaritans.com/p/blog-page_6.html
Live your Best Life now! We believe in living the lifestyle you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your later retirement years. People often tell us they really like our perspective on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too. Be safe-take care!
Heaven Ministries - Marriage and Health Ministry - http://www.heavenministries.com/ Publications by Heaven Ministries Marriage Bookstore - https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/heavenministries
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.