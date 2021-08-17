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Highway Checkpoints Coming to US, Oregon Deploys National Guard Troops to Hospitals, Congress to Ban Non-Vaxxers from Flying, Herd Immunity Impossible, and More: August 17, 2021
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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955 views • August 17, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Biden regime discusses setting up highway checkpoints to mandate vaccines for interstate travel across the United States
Submitted by Marv
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-16-biden-highway-checkpoints-mandate-vaccines-interstate-travel.html
Related:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-17-bill-banning-americans-from-flying-introduced-congress.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-17-darpa-secretly-developing-mrna-vaccine-years-ago-through-moderna.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-17-herd-immunity-impossible-with-delta-variant-vaccination.html
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Highly vaccinated Oregon deploys National Guard troops to hospitals as post-vaccine “Delta” variant hospitalizations explode
Submitted by Marv
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-17-vaccinated-oregon-national-guard-hospitals-delta-variant.html
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.

Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA

Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g

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More info at https://www.terral03.com

Contact Terral: [email protected]
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