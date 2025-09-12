Turning the Tide 911 Justice in 2025 - Day 1 with Sen. Ron Johnson Richard Gage and More





Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025 — Day 1 with Sen. Ron Johnson, Richard Gage and More





Three days of talks and remembrance marking the 24th anniversary of 9/11, broadcast live and archived on Redacted.





5:00 – 5:05 PM: Clayton Morris, “Live Broadcast Introduction”





5:05 – 5:20 PM: Madhava Setty, MD, “How Do We Turn the Tide?”





5:20 – 5:55 PM: Richard Gage, AIA, “New Evidence: The Explosive Destruction of the 3 WTC Skyscrapers on 9/11”





5:55 – 6:25 PM: Dr. Niels Harrit, “The Chemistry of 9/11: A Coherent Collapse Scenario for the Twin Towers”





6:25 – 7:00 PM: Ted Walter, “Earthshaking Revelations: Toward Incontrovertible Seismic Evidence of Pre-Impact Explosions”





7:00 – 7:30 PM: BREAK





7:30 – 7:45 PM: US Senator Ron Johnson, “Will Legitimate Questions Ever Be Answered?”





7:45 – 8:30 PM: Jonathan Cole, PE, “Premiere of ‘Where the Towers Went: An Evaluation of Judy Wood’s DEW Hypothesis’”





8:30 – 9:00 PM: Dr. Piers Robinson, “Preliminary Evaluation of Flight Simulator Data Concerning the Control of UA175 and AA77”





9:00 – 9:50 PM: Dr. Aaron Good, “The Gray Alliance: How Neoconservatism Took Over the American ‘Deep State’”





9:50 – 10:00 PM: Sandra and Gene Laratonda, “Preview of September 11th Day of Action at the Capitol”