Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joe Biden suffers another 'embarrassing gaffe' at a Veterans Day service
NewsClips
Sky News host James Macpherson says US President Joe Biden suffered another “embarrassing gaffe”. “This time, appearing to get lost while laying a wreath at a Veterans Day service,” he said. President Biden, after laying a ceremonial wreath, seemed to take several steps in the wrong direction before taking his spot next to Vice President Kamala Harris. “This is just getting sad now,” Mr Macpherson said.


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

