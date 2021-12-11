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NIGHT SHADOWS 12102021 -- UN, Peace & Security, Daniel, Signs, China, Russia, Babylon, WW3
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140 views • December 11, 2021
The Destroyer approach is becoming more and more obvious. The Book of the Kolbrin says that the signs of this approach will go unnoticed by humanity, and thus will catch most by total surprise. Those signs are already here and many, many signs of the end of the age are being shown - such as the new statue at the United Nations of a winged lion, the FIRST BEAST OF DANIEL. The normal interpretation of those four beast powers is Babylon, Medo-Persia, Greece and Rome. This interpretation is totally incorrect, but the UN is telling everyone WHO THEY ARE by putting this statue on UN grounds. The UN is the new TOWER OF BABEL, the last attempt to forge a NEW WORLD ORDER without God, a Christ less and merciless killing machine. It is, in reality the 4th Beast of Daniel. Then we have Earth changes, and rumors of war and more...
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
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