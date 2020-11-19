© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Walk Video-Hope We Can Again
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • November 19, 2020
This video is a collection of video clips that my son, Chris Logsdon, put together as an expressive interpretation of his unique perceptions of the world during a hike he took last Spring on a trail in Knoxville, Tennessee. The music heightens its mystery and suspense as he meanders along the path, exploring the natural world. Perhaps the video's title reflects Chris' concerns about adapting to the negative outcomes of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.