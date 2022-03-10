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VN US Biolabs Ukraine, Rosemont Seneca, Russian Internet Quarantine, SCOTUS: Review Big Tech 3.10
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30 views • March 10, 2022
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PROMOTION: EMF Harmonized
- Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.
- Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
https://en.newsner.com/news/warning-to-all-parents-what-wifi-and-cell-phones-really-do-to-our-childrens-health/
• BUY NOW • Energy And Wellness Wristband
https://bit.ly/EMFWrist
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
Featured Content:
RYAN
NOT SO FAST: Biden Gang Now Says Biological Labs That They Said Were in Ukraine Yesterday Do Not Exist
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/not-fast-biden-gang-now-says-biological-labs-said-ukraine-last-night-really-not/
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Firm Rosemont Seneca Invested in Firm Tied to Ukrainian Biolabs
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/10/breaking-exclusive-hunter-biden-firm-rosemont-seneca-invested-in-firm-tied-to-ukrainian-biolabs/
CDC Director Walensky Admits She Found Out Vaccines were Effective by Watching CNN
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/10/cdc-director-walensky-admits-she-found-out-vaccines-were-effective-by-watching-cnn/
JUSTIN
Russia Just Disconnected from the World’s Internet. It May Not Just Be About Censorship.
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/russia-internet-quarantine/
Even as Gas Prices Surge, Charging an Electric Vehicle Can Still Be Way More Expensive Than Gassing Up a Car
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/even-gas-prices-surge-charging-electric-vehicle-can-still-way-expensive-gassing-car
Justice Thomas Goes to War with Facebook, Calls for SCOTUS Review of Big Tech Immunity
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/justice-thomas-goes-war-facebook-calls-scotus-review-big-tech-immunity
Unbelievable Video Catches Moment Russian Tank Obliterates Ukrainian Civilian Car
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/unbelievable-video-catches-moment-russian-tank-obliterates-ukrainian-civilian-car
• This is Deep State propaganda. See our stand alone article and video, coming out soon.
RAPIDFIRE
Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February compared to last year, four-decade high
https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/consumer-prices-rose-79-february-compared-last-year-four-decade-high
EPA approves project to release genetically modified mosquitoes in Florida despite opposition
https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/epa-approves-pilot-project-release-genetically-modified-mosquitoes
Big Pharma admits mRNA injections are gene therapies, but no one seems to care
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-09-big-pharma-admits-mrna-vaccines-gene-therapies.html
Ballot Bombshells: 20 episodes exposing fraud, illegalities and irregularities in 2020 election
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/ballot-bombshells-20-episodes-exposing-fraud-illegalities-and
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with $13.6 billion Ukraine aid hours after introduction
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-passes-15-trillion-spending-bill-136-billion-ukraine-aid-hours-after
Judge Orders Biden To Stop Mass Release of Illegal Migrant Children At Border
https://conservativebrief.com/historic-60926/
Rumble uploads Oliver Stone documentary 'Ukraine on Fire' after YouTube censors it | The Post Millennial
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-rumble-uploads-oliver-stone-documentary-ukraine-on-fire-after-youtube-censors-it
RUMOR (Unconfirmed but not disproven)
Putin Tells Biden He isn’t POTUS
https://www.instagram.com/tv/Ca6FuK6Djkz/?utm_medium=share_sheet
• We were unable to find the transcript document from a reputable source. As such, this is unconfirmed, but not disproven.
Still no visible signs of a war in the city of Kiev
https://gab.com/stillnessinthestorm/posts/107933392522186162
Our Latest Interviews:
#38: Discernment & Media Manipulation with Vigilent News (Justin Deschamps & Ryan DeLarme)
https://youtu.be/4pUMsOKn9AE
OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:
https://vigilant.news/
• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:
https://bit.ly/VigilantNewsLetter
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
PROMOTION: EMF Harmonized
- Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.
- Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
https://en.newsner.com/news/warning-to-all-parents-what-wifi-and-cell-phones-really-do-to-our-childrens-health/
• BUY NOW • Energy And Wellness Wristband
https://bit.ly/EMFWrist
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
Featured Content:
RYAN
NOT SO FAST: Biden Gang Now Says Biological Labs That They Said Were in Ukraine Yesterday Do Not Exist
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/not-fast-biden-gang-now-says-biological-labs-said-ukraine-last-night-really-not/
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Firm Rosemont Seneca Invested in Firm Tied to Ukrainian Biolabs
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/10/breaking-exclusive-hunter-biden-firm-rosemont-seneca-invested-in-firm-tied-to-ukrainian-biolabs/
CDC Director Walensky Admits She Found Out Vaccines were Effective by Watching CNN
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/10/cdc-director-walensky-admits-she-found-out-vaccines-were-effective-by-watching-cnn/
JUSTIN
Russia Just Disconnected from the World’s Internet. It May Not Just Be About Censorship.
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/russia-internet-quarantine/
Even as Gas Prices Surge, Charging an Electric Vehicle Can Still Be Way More Expensive Than Gassing Up a Car
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/even-gas-prices-surge-charging-electric-vehicle-can-still-way-expensive-gassing-car
Justice Thomas Goes to War with Facebook, Calls for SCOTUS Review of Big Tech Immunity
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/justice-thomas-goes-war-facebook-calls-scotus-review-big-tech-immunity
Unbelievable Video Catches Moment Russian Tank Obliterates Ukrainian Civilian Car
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/unbelievable-video-catches-moment-russian-tank-obliterates-ukrainian-civilian-car
• This is Deep State propaganda. See our stand alone article and video, coming out soon.
RAPIDFIRE
Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February compared to last year, four-decade high
https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/consumer-prices-rose-79-february-compared-last-year-four-decade-high
EPA approves project to release genetically modified mosquitoes in Florida despite opposition
https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/epa-approves-pilot-project-release-genetically-modified-mosquitoes
Big Pharma admits mRNA injections are gene therapies, but no one seems to care
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-03-09-big-pharma-admits-mrna-vaccines-gene-therapies.html
Ballot Bombshells: 20 episodes exposing fraud, illegalities and irregularities in 2020 election
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/ballot-bombshells-20-episodes-exposing-fraud-illegalities-and
House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill with $13.6 billion Ukraine aid hours after introduction
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-passes-15-trillion-spending-bill-136-billion-ukraine-aid-hours-after
Judge Orders Biden To Stop Mass Release of Illegal Migrant Children At Border
https://conservativebrief.com/historic-60926/
Rumble uploads Oliver Stone documentary 'Ukraine on Fire' after YouTube censors it | The Post Millennial
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-rumble-uploads-oliver-stone-documentary-ukraine-on-fire-after-youtube-censors-it
RUMOR (Unconfirmed but not disproven)
Putin Tells Biden He isn’t POTUS
https://www.instagram.com/tv/Ca6FuK6Djkz/?utm_medium=share_sheet
• We were unable to find the transcript document from a reputable source. As such, this is unconfirmed, but not disproven.
Still no visible signs of a war in the city of Kiev
https://gab.com/stillnessinthestorm/posts/107933392522186162
Our Latest Interviews:
#38: Discernment & Media Manipulation with Vigilent News (Justin Deschamps & Ryan DeLarme)
https://youtu.be/4pUMsOKn9AE
OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:
https://vigilant.news/
• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:
https://bit.ly/VigilantNewsLetter
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
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