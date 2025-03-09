BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NFL MVP 100% destroyed by VAXX poison induced CANCER
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9974 followers
407 views • 1 month ago

Terry Bradshaw and Pfizer Educate Boomers About the Risks of Pneumococcal Pneumonia and the Importance of Vaccination

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 12:02am

https://www.pfizerDOTcom/news/announcements/terry-bradshaw-and-pfizer-educate-boomers-about-risks-pneumococcal-pneumonia-and

###

Terry Bradshaw And Pfizer’s Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall On The Importance Of Adult Vaccinations

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=vHqEmwR7sJw

###

TERRY Bradshaw with KnowPneumonia.

Paid Partnership.

Straight Talk From Terry

#Pfizersponsored #ad On set, we do as many takes as we need to get the lines down perfect. Off set, we don’t have that luxury. Pneumococcal pneumonia is a potentially serious disease that could land people in the hospital. Visit nfid.org/pneumo to learn more and talk to a doctor or pharmacist.

https://www.facebookDOTcom/OfficialTerryBradshaw/videos/386468282890329/

###

FOX Sports: NFL

@NFLonFOX

During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future:

9:23 AM · Oct 2, 2022

https://x.com/NFLonFOX/status/1576608740140355584

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
nflpfizerterry bradshaw
