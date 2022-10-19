Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THEY KNEW EVERYTHING BY 2017 [BUGS, GRAPHENE & BIOTECH] INCRIMINATING EVIDENCE ! (LA QUINTA COLUMNA)
243 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published a month ago |

(world orders review)================

THEY KNEW EVERYTHING by 2017 [BUGS, GRAPHENE & BIOTECHNOLOGY]

(Incriminating Evidence -- Please DL) https://www.bitchute.com/video/GSTG0brzajxL/ [SHARE]

================

'GRAPHENE', BIOMASS & BIOTECHNOLOGY (Hermenegildo García, 2017)

(LaQuintaColumna) Analise the KEY POINTS)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/10lqpCzl2HsL/

-------------------------

They WANT US to 'EAT INSECTS' to 'INTRODUCE MORE GRAPHENE'

(LaQuintaColumna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/3nornTgkXrQq/

================

@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

(source) https://www.laquintacolumna.net


🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - They knew everything. Download and save this video as incriminating evidence. They are inoculating the population with graphene oxide through injectables. https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/They-knew-everything:b


Exhibition of 2017 at the University Miguel Hernández (Spain).

Collaborate with La Quinta Columna:

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/

================

Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf

Prof. Campra DNA CRYSTALS NANOTECHNOLOGY IN COVID19 VACCINES

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf

================

* INTENTION of COV-ID INJECTION (LaQuintaColumna)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ArDFHgqFkPdY/ [SHARE]

COVID ZOMBIES: They WILL TELL US "the mRNA"... "ALTERED the NEURONS" (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/J4XP1AV6KG9m/


👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/



Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket