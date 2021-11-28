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Ghislaine Maxwell's Secret Documentary: The Central Park Interview
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488 views • November 28, 2021
Ghislaine Maxwell is sitting on a bench in New York in 1992, fresh-faced and vulnerable. Filmed by an Israeli camerawoman, this will be the only taped interview that she gives after the mysterious death of her father, tycoon Robert Maxwell, the year before.
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https://oppressed.news/2021/11/news/child-predators/ghislaine-maxwells-secret-documentary-the-central-park-interview/
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Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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