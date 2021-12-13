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Homeless Solutions Panel - 20th Annual Pray California Conference 2021
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13 views • December 13, 2021
Homeless Solutions Panel - 20th Annual Pray California Conference 2021
4 Different approaches and reports on how to solve the Homelessness crisis.
Panel with Jonathan Gainsbrugh, Aaron York, Ted Hahs and David Elliott
4 Different approaches and reports on how to solve the Homelessness crisis.
Panel with Jonathan Gainsbrugh, Aaron York, Ted Hahs and David Elliott
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