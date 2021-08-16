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Son of Persition: I wonder what Joe Biden will do about Afghanistan [16.08.2021]
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10 views • August 16, 2021
Abc123xoxo 5 - 8 minutes ago (edited)
The Taliban get Americans and Germans Wappon and military cars. Because they killed them or they give all this Material to the Taliban. Mabey the government want to win the Taliban Kabul to have a reason for war?
Son of Persition - 6 minutes ago: Thats the exactly the reason. ML
24 views Aug 16, 2021
Son of Persition
717 subscribers
https://youtu.be/9Efx2gMo_s0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJqlHw5JAcQ450c30gdSUkA
https://t.me/sonofperdition
The Taliban get Americans and Germans Wappon and military cars. Because they killed them or they give all this Material to the Taliban. Mabey the government want to win the Taliban Kabul to have a reason for war?
Son of Persition - 6 minutes ago: Thats the exactly the reason. ML
24 views Aug 16, 2021
Son of Persition
717 subscribers
https://youtu.be/9Efx2gMo_s0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJqlHw5JAcQ450c30gdSUkA
https://t.me/sonofperdition
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