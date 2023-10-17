The Red Cloud Loop - near Vernal Utah - a rugged and scenic journey - and it SNOWED

https://rvacrossamerica.net/redcloud
The Red Cloud Loop on a SNOWY afternoon - October 12, 2023 - join me in my first "snowstorm" of the '23-24 season. Hopefully 1 of MANY to come! For this one, I had to drive to 9000 ft. to get "into the action" - so, it became a mini-journey.
Tips for RV travelers along the Red Cloud Loop and in the Unita Mountains
