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** It’s Time To Stand Up Against Tyranny- Fight For Your Life, Liberty And Pursuit Of Happiness
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31 views • May 18, 2020
** Info Wars video – Special Saturday Transmission 16/May/2020 https://banned.video/watch?id=5ec07217244ac5001d28ad22
** President Trump’s greatest failure is allowing Big Tech criminal censorship of the Internet. Big Tech, which includes Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google and YouTube, has paid off Washington and is purging everyone that does not meet their narrative. They are now banning nationalist and patriot candidates even members of congress off the internet. It’s about silencing everyone, including medical doctors and nurses who are being banned off the internet for wanting to expose the truth about Covid-19 being overblown power grab hype. The public has the right to know the truth about what’s going on in order to discern and make decisions to challenge any possible wrongs. This is beyond 1984. It’s here now and only getting worse. Covid-19 is the excuse to bring in the draconian AI, NWO system to reality.
It’s time to do something about it. It’s not Covid-19 causing the global depression it’s the hysteria and the fear that is being instilled on the American public though admitted false mortality rates. All the people in the blue States and cities sitting on their fat asses getting their checks are doing nothing but devaluating the currency and putting us deeper into debt.
There are Deep State people in Federal, State and Local government positions who are pledging allegiance to the NWO which means global government. Under UN Agenda 21/30 they come in with UN regulations and get all the cities to pledge allegiance to them. Doing so will allow Contact Tracing groups under ID2020 to enter people’s houses for inspection. This is all done under filthy, murderous UN control that supports Communist China.
The CDC’s strategy concerning Immunization has indicated that they will need to get rid of Vaccine Refusers, who primarily happen to be well educated White people. (Get rid of?) Upon completion of ID2020, they want to vaccinate Americans with the Bill and Melinda Gates Chimera Covid-19 virus, that they patented 2 years ago. ID2020 will track everything you do through a Contact Tracing system currently under development. https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2020/200410-national-plan-to-contact-tracing.pdf
Who died and gave them the keys to the city, to America, to the World? It’s up to you as to whether you want to lie down, become a slave and die, or fight for your Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness.
** President Trump’s greatest failure is allowing Big Tech criminal censorship of the Internet. Big Tech, which includes Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google and YouTube, has paid off Washington and is purging everyone that does not meet their narrative. They are now banning nationalist and patriot candidates even members of congress off the internet. It’s about silencing everyone, including medical doctors and nurses who are being banned off the internet for wanting to expose the truth about Covid-19 being overblown power grab hype. The public has the right to know the truth about what’s going on in order to discern and make decisions to challenge any possible wrongs. This is beyond 1984. It’s here now and only getting worse. Covid-19 is the excuse to bring in the draconian AI, NWO system to reality.
It’s time to do something about it. It’s not Covid-19 causing the global depression it’s the hysteria and the fear that is being instilled on the American public though admitted false mortality rates. All the people in the blue States and cities sitting on their fat asses getting their checks are doing nothing but devaluating the currency and putting us deeper into debt.
There are Deep State people in Federal, State and Local government positions who are pledging allegiance to the NWO which means global government. Under UN Agenda 21/30 they come in with UN regulations and get all the cities to pledge allegiance to them. Doing so will allow Contact Tracing groups under ID2020 to enter people’s houses for inspection. This is all done under filthy, murderous UN control that supports Communist China.
The CDC’s strategy concerning Immunization has indicated that they will need to get rid of Vaccine Refusers, who primarily happen to be well educated White people. (Get rid of?) Upon completion of ID2020, they want to vaccinate Americans with the Bill and Melinda Gates Chimera Covid-19 virus, that they patented 2 years ago. ID2020 will track everything you do through a Contact Tracing system currently under development. https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2020/200410-national-plan-to-contact-tracing.pdf
Who died and gave them the keys to the city, to America, to the World? It’s up to you as to whether you want to lie down, become a slave and die, or fight for your Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness.
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