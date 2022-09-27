【Miles Guo’s Live Broadcast Highlights】18th, Sep 2022, The Whistleblower Movement Is the First to Reveal the Chinese Communist Party’s Bioweapons

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The Whistleblower Movement is the first to reveal the Chinese Communist Party’s bioweapons, the Xinjiang Massacre, and the Double-dragons Operation, etc., to the world. Our disclosures are based on conscience and the rule of law, insisting on telling the truth. The goal of the New Federal State of China is to overthrow the Chinese Communist Party