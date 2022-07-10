Zionist Christians re-writing the Bible and miraculously turning honey into crude oil !

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Having a big laugh !
Watch and weight: https://www.brighteon.com/5284e7b7-a191-41a7-ada1-199033d143bb
Christian Zionists, you're twisting facts and debauching God's plan and intentions. Doing so you've become faithful schoolboys of your masters, the counterfeiter Rabbis who wrote Talmud as a false and demonic manuel of Judaism.
NoteZionist Christians justifie the Jewish robbery of Palestine by twisting Bible's meanings and miraculously turning milk into natural gaz and honey into crude oil !
How much can lies and religious chimera blow the Zionist bubble ? No limits are set to those shameless lot and to their defilement of God's words.