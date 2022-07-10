Zionist Christians re-writing the Bible and miraculously turning honey into crude oil !

Having a big laugh !



Watch and weight: https://www.brighteon.com/5284e7b7-a191-41a7-ada1-199033d143bb

Christian Zionists, you're twisting facts and debauching God's plan and intentions. Doing so you've become faithful schoolboys of your masters, the counterfeiter Rabbis who wrote Talmud as a false and demonic manuel of Judaism.

NoteZionist Christians justifie the Jewish robbery of Palestine by twisting Bible's meanings and miraculously turning milk into natural gaz and honey into crude oil !

How much can lies and religious chimera blow the Zionist bubble ? No limits are set to those shameless lot and to their defilement of God's words.



