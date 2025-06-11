© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maryam is gone… yet thousands of small souls in Gaza continue to fight between life and death.
Children wrestling with starvation, illness, and shelling, their hearts too weak to bear it all…
How many more “Maryams” await rescue before they slip away? Time is slipping away… as their breaths grow fewer.
Source @Real World News
