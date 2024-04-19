⚡️The Russian Ministry of Defense confirms the crash of a Russian Tu22M3 Helicopter this morning, in the Stavropol Territory

⚡️The Russian Ministry of Defense confirms the crash of a Tu22M3 in the Stavropol Territory

The plane crashed after completing a combat mission while returning to its home airfield. The crash was initially believed to have been caused by a technical fault. Three crew members were evacuated and the search for one pilot is underway. There was no ammunition on board the plane, and there was no damage on the ground.

Preliminary cause of the Tu-22M3 crash in the Stavropol Region is the loss of thrust in one of the engines.

Two people died. The first was the crew commander, who forcibly ejected the assistant, navigator, and weapons operator. But he remained in the cockpit and steered the bomber away from residential buildings until the last moment. The second crew member was found dead.

There is no threat to the lives of the other two pilots. Regional medics are working with them. In the near future, they will be transported to a military hospital outside the region, according to a statement from Governor Vladimirov.