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Ivermectin & Vitamin D by Dr. Paul Marik
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146 views • May 14, 2021
Dr. Paul Marik Discusses ivermectin and vitamin D’s role in COVID-19.
Mirrored from Drbeen Medical Lectures@Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OY8QV7lnFFo
c19ivermectin.com
Dr. Marik’s biography
https://www.evms.edu/directory/profiles/paul-e-marik.php
Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
Twitter thread with questions for Dr. Marik
https://twitter.com/drbeen_medical/status/1361745701068107776?s=20
FLCCC Press: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5rJlf5jdr_I6qiozbQdx-g
1-3 minute mini ‘success’ stories from several people on their successes using or prescribing ivermectin.
FLCCC Connect: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy6j5mXu3C6bBZ20vcLjYrg
Weekly webinars.
—
Become my patron: https://www.patreon.com/mobeensyed?fan_landing=true
Buy me a coffee :-)
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DrMobeenSyed
Looking to support my educational work? Donate here:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/mobeensyed?locale.x=en_US
Discuss various topics on DrBeen forum: https://members.drbeen.com/forum/
Mirrored from Drbeen Medical Lectures@Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OY8QV7lnFFo
c19ivermectin.com
Dr. Marik’s biography
https://www.evms.edu/directory/profiles/paul-e-marik.php
Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
Twitter thread with questions for Dr. Marik
https://twitter.com/drbeen_medical/status/1361745701068107776?s=20
FLCCC Press: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5rJlf5jdr_I6qiozbQdx-g
1-3 minute mini ‘success’ stories from several people on their successes using or prescribing ivermectin.
FLCCC Connect: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy6j5mXu3C6bBZ20vcLjYrg
Weekly webinars.
—
Become my patron: https://www.patreon.com/mobeensyed?fan_landing=true
Buy me a coffee :-)
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DrMobeenSyed
Looking to support my educational work? Donate here:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/mobeensyed?locale.x=en_US
Discuss various topics on DrBeen forum: https://members.drbeen.com/forum/
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